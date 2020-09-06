Sioson, Elena B.
Elena B. Sioson; passed away September 1, 2020; beloved wife of Gregorio; loving mother of Elaine (Herbee) Archer; cherished Lola of Eriyanna, Faith, Alexander and Bella; dear sister of Constante (Constance), Yolanda, Cynthia (late Jun), Frances (Carlos), late Edgardo (Lita), late Susan (late Ramon) and the late Felicito; sister-in-law of Aida (late Rudy), Gertrude (late Jorge), late Roman, late Jose (Terisita) and the late Marylou; also, aunt, cousin and friend of many. Services were held privately. Arrangements entrusted to Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home. Info 847-581-0536
