Elena B. Sioson
Sioson, Elena B.

Elena B. Sioson; passed away September 1, 2020; beloved wife of Gregorio; loving mother of Elaine (Herbee) Archer; cherished Lola of Eriyanna, Faith, Alexander and Bella; dear sister of Constante (Constance), Yolanda, Cynthia (late Jun), Frances (Carlos), late Edgardo (Lita), late Susan (late Ramon) and the late Felicito; sister-in-law of Aida (late Rudy), Gertrude (late Jorge), late Roman, late Jose (Terisita) and the late Marylou; also, aunt, cousin and friend of many. Services were held privately. Arrangements entrusted to Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home. Info 847-581-0536

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
(847) 581-0536
Memories & Condolences
September 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
