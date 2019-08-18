|
|
Kruszynski, Eleanore C. 102, of Maquoketa passed away at Crestridge Nursing Home on Friday August 16, 2019. Her funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Albert, The Great Catholic Church at 800 S. Linder Ave. in Burbank, IL. A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home in Maquoketa from 3:00-7:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. There will also be a visitation held at Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th St. in Burbank, IL on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 4:00-9:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to her family in her honor. Online condolence may be left for the family at www.laheys.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 18, 2019