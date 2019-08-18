Home

Services
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home
Maquoketa, IA
Rosary
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
6:30 PM
Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home
Maquoketa, IA
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 W. 79th St.
Burbank, IL
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Albert the Great Church
8000 S Linder Ave
Burbank, IL
Eleanore Kruszynski


1916 - 2019
Eleanore Kruszynski Obituary
Kruszynski, Eleanore C. 102, of Maquoketa passed away at Crestridge Nursing Home on Friday August 16, 2019. Her funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Albert, The Great Catholic Church at 800 S. Linder Ave. in Burbank, IL. A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home in Maquoketa from 3:00-7:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. There will also be a visitation held at Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th St. in Burbank, IL on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 4:00-9:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to her family in her honor. Online condolence may be left for the family at www.laheys.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 18, 2019
