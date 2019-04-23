|
|
Wittack, Eleanor Age 93, of Chicago, passed away April 15, 2019. Loving wife of the late Leonard Wittack and the late Barney Slusinski; beloved mother of Barbara (John) Bochniak, Dr. Bernard (Debbie) Slusinski, and Lorraine Slusinski (Kenneth Spiewak); dearest grandmother of Dr. John (Sheri) Bockniak, Gina Slusinski (Dr. John Hetling), and Dr. Michael (Gillian) Dorociak; loving great-grandmother of Devyn, John Charles, and Sheridan Bochniak, Katie (Ben) Beckwith, and Jackie (Alex) Fetner; loving sister of the late Florence (the late Ed) Osoba and the late Lenard Konieczny; loving friend of Elaine Slusinski; loved by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. from Szykowny Funeral Home, 4901 S. Archer Ave., at Szykowny Blvd., to St. Symphorosa Church for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Szykowny Funeral Home. (773) 735-7521.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 23, 2019