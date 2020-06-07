Our sympathy and special prayers for Eleanor and all her family and friends.
The Sisters and Residents of
Tomasetti, Eleanor Eleanor Tomasetti (nee Gordon) Age 91. Beloved wife of the late Caesar; loving mother of Janice, Dan (Donna), and Donna (Jim) Bateman; cherished grandmother of Deanna and Dana Tomasetti and Jessica and Danielle Bateman; dear sister of the late Joan (the late George) Cheslock. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia (www.misericordia.com) are appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Modell Funeral Home, 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com. Please visit Eleanor's obituary on the funeral home website to share photos and memories with her family. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 7, 2020.