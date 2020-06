Tomasetti, Eleanor Eleanor Tomasetti (nee Gordon) Age 91. Beloved wife of the late Caesar; loving mother of Janice, Dan (Donna), and Donna (Jim) Bateman; cherished grandmother of Deanna and Dana Tomasetti and Jessica and Danielle Bateman; dear sister of the late Joan (the late George) Cheslock. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia ( www.misericordia.com ) are appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Modell Funeral Home, 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com . Please visit Eleanor's obituary on the funeral home website to share photos and memories with her family. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com