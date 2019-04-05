Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
Eleanor Mega
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Eleanor Mega

Eleanor Mega Obituary
Mega, Eleanor E. (nee Katulich) Age 91, at rest April 4, 2019, late of Walworth, WI, and Chicago, IL. Devoted wife of the late Steve; loving mom of Karen (Dennis) Uhler, Ken (Sandy), and Kathy (David) Wohlbedacht; cherished grandma and great-grandma of many. Visitation Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 12 Noon, with a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home (Kubina-Tybor Directors), 11028 Southwest Highway, Palos Hills, with Deacon Joseph Stalcup officiating. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. (708) 974-4410.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 5, 2019
