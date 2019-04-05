|
|
Mega, Eleanor E. (nee Katulich) Age 91, at rest April 4, 2019, late of Walworth, WI, and Chicago, IL. Devoted wife of the late Steve; loving mom of Karen (Dennis) Uhler, Ken (Sandy), and Kathy (David) Wohlbedacht; cherished grandma and great-grandma of many. Visitation Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 12 Noon, with a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home (Kubina-Tybor Directors), 11028 Southwest Highway, Palos Hills, with Deacon Joseph Stalcup officiating. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. (708) 974-4410.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 5, 2019