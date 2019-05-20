Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
7659 W. Sauk Trail
Frankfort, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Marek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Marek

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eleanor Marek Obituary
Marek, Eleanor C. (nee Kitzer) Beloved wife of the late Eugene Marek; loving mother of James (Ginny) Marek, Joyce (Mike) Fox, Michael Marek, and Jeannine (Fred) Hasenfang; devoted grandmother of Amanda (David) Gardas, James (Crystal) Marek, Kimberly Fox, Kevin Hasenfang, Christopher Marek, Matthew Hasenfang, and Kaitlyn Hasenfang; cherished great-grandmother of Ricky and Dylan; dearest sister and aunt to many. Visitation Monday, May 20, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Anthony Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral info: (708) 532-3100.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
Download Now