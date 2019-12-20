Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Lustig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Lustig

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Lustig Obituary
Lustig, Eleanor (nee Simon), 91, beloved wife of Theodore "Ted"; loving mother of Daniel (Susan) Lustig and Barry (Annie) Lustig; cherished grandmother of Erin (Evan) Laya, Megan Lustig, Samantha (Brian) Markin, Stevie Lustig and Justin (Nicolle) Lustig; great-grandmother of Zachary Martin; sister of the late Eugene Simon. Funeral service Sunday, 10:00 a.m. at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd. Wilmette. Interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Info: 847-256-5700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -