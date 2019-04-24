|
Graniczny, Eleanor M. (nee Holder) Age 89, of Oak Forest, passed away on April 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Graniczny; loving mother of Kenneth (Lisa) Graniczny and Phillip (Leslie) Graniczny; dearest grandmother of Kenneth "Kenny" Graniczny, Karol Widner, Heather McDonald, Justin J. Graniczny and Collin J. Graniczny; cherished great-grandmother of seven. Eleanor was a lifetime member of the Suburban Aero Club. Visitation Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Forest from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service Friday, April 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City. For information: 708-687-2990.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 24, 2019