Home

POWERED BY

Services
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
(708) 687-2990
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Graniczny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Graniczny

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eleanor Graniczny Obituary
Graniczny, Eleanor M. (nee Holder) Age 89, of Oak Forest, passed away on April 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Graniczny; loving mother of Kenneth (Lisa) Graniczny and Phillip (Leslie) Graniczny; dearest grandmother of Kenneth "Kenny" Graniczny, Karol Widner, Heather McDonald, Justin J. Graniczny and Collin J. Graniczny; cherished great-grandmother of seven. Eleanor was a lifetime member of the Suburban Aero Club. Visitation Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Forest from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service Friday, April 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City. For information: 708-687-2990.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now