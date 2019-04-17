|
|
Crawford, Eleanor M. (Petty) Mother Eleanor M. (Petty) Crawford, 96, matriarch of her family, her church family and the previous pastor's wife (of the late Rev. Hiram Crawford) of Israel Methodist Community Church, Chicago, Illinois, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at South Lake Methodist Hospital in Merrillville, Indiana. She is survived by eight children, Minister Morris (Faynell) Crawford of Merrillville, IN, Dr. Hiram (Dr. Joronda) Crawford and Ceasor Crawford of Chicago, IL, Dr. Paul (Carolyn) Crawford of Oak Park, IL, Laetitia Benberry of Aurora, IL, Esther Fuller of Oklahoma City, OK, Overseer Thomas (Pastor Constance) Crawford of Maywood, IL and Pastor Miriam McFarland of Baker, LA; one special daughter in love, Dr. Alice Maria Crawford of Frankfort, IL; one sister, Mrs. Elsie Petty King of Detroit, MI; along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and relatives. Arrangements are as follows: Visitation Friday, April 19, 2019, from 9:00-10:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. at Israel Methodist Community Church, 7620 South Cottage Grove, Chicago, Illinois 60619. Funeral services are entrusted to Leak and Sons Funeral Home, 7838 South Cottage Grove, Chicago, Illinois 60619, (773) 846-6567.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 17, 2019