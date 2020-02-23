|
|
Darby, Eldora R. Funeral service for Mrs. Eldora R. Darby, 87, of Chicago, IL and formally of Opelika, AL, will be held at 12:00 pm Friday, February 21, 2020 at Union Grove Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery. Pastor Quency T. Dorsey will officiate. Mrs. Darby passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 in Chicago, IL. In lieu of flowers and contributions, donations are asked to be made to The Eldora Robinson Darby Memorial Health Education Scholarship Fund by mail at Manatoa Health Foundation, ATTN: ERDMHE Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 802865, Chicago IL 60680-2851. More information is available on the internet at www.manatoa.org/scholarship. In honor of Mrs. Darby's memory and legacy, this fund will help defray the educational expenses of deserving students who are pursuing health-related certificates and degrees at U. S. colleges and universities. Mrs. Darby is survived by: four children, Napoleon Darby, Etta Juanita Darby-Reese (Shelton Reese), Sarah L. Darby-Scott (Dean Scott), and Jervis W. Darby; one sister, Mrs. Annie Kate Hawkins; one aunt, Mrs. Hattie Hall; four sisters-in-law, Mrs. Betty Robinson, Mrs. Delores Robinson, Mrs. Mary C. Humphries, and Mrs. Ruby Darby, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 23, 2020