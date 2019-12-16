|
Wallach, Elaine Elaine Wallach nee Goldman, 78. Beloved wife of the late Marvin Wallach. Loving mother of Laurie Wallach (Dean) Projansky, Penny (Ric) Hawthorne and David (Maria) Wallach. Proud grandmother of Dylan and Andrew Projansky, Emerson Hawthorne, Stefan Wallach and Zoe (Kenny) Christenson. Dear sister of the late Phyllis (Steven) Apolsky and the late Marvin Goldman. Cherished aunt, cousin and friend of many. Service Monday 1PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to 2211 North Oak Park Avenue Chicago, Illinois 60707, www.lovetotherescue.org and www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org or of choice. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 16, 2019