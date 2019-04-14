Home

Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Elaine Ricobene
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Elaine Ricobene Obituary
Ricobene, Elaine Marie (nee Jedlicka) Age 86. Beloved wife of the late Frank P. Ricobene; loving daughter of the late Edward and Frances Jedlicka (nee Mack); dear sister of the late Edward (the late Marie), Frank (the late Barbara) and Kenneth Jedlicka; kind sister-in-law of Ann (the late Edward) Vaughan, Sam (Patricia) Ricobene, the late Mary (the late Tony) Casboni, Anthony (the late Marian), Phillip, Vincent Ricobene and Jennie (the late Louis) Grasso. Visitation Sunday 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service Monday 10:30 a.m. at the Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Please sign guest book at blakelamboaklawn.com, for info 708-636-1193.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 14, 2019
