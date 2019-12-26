Home

Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Daniel the Prophet Church
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Daniel the Prophet Church
Papan, Elaine nee Kysilka. Beloved wife of the late John J. Papan; loving mother of John M. Papan, Paula (Tom) Cygan and Denise (Brian) Lindenmeyer; devoted and loving Gramma of Nicole (Blake) Colandrea and Katelyn Lindenmeyer; dear sister-in-law of Robert (Loretta) Papan. Elaine will be missed by her nieces and nephews and all of her friends. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Daniel the Prophet Church from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:30 a.m. Entombment is Resurrection Cemetery Garden Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations to in Elaine's name would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be sent to Elaine's family on her personal tribute at www.foranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 26, 2019
