Elaine Pancyrz-Anderson
1949 - 2020
Pancyrz-Anderson, Elaine Elaine Pancyrz-Anderson, 70, passed away peacefully at home in Morton Grove, IL, on July 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was born in Chicago, IL on November 22, 1949 to Peter and Delores Pancyrz. Elaine was the eldest of five children and a devoted sister to her younger siblings: Wayne, Dale, Gary and Tammy. She was a loving mother to five children and also a devoted grandmother to her many grandchildren. Elaine was the rock of her family; a pillar of strength and resilience. She had a vivicious personality and an unparalleled sense of humor, capable of putting the warmest smile on anyone's face. Elaine always provided unconditional love and support to her family and friends, always gave the best advice, and lived life to the fullest. She was an extraordinary woman and will be greatly missed. Elaine is survived by her husband Mel Anderson. Her children: Lisa Warechowicz, Heather Pacheco (Anthony Pacheco), Melissa Gonzalez, Joe Gonzalez (Rhonda Gonzalez), and Justin Taylor. Her Grandchildren: Bria Wolf (George Wolf), Joe Gonzalez, Sakena Redmond, Nicole Anderson, Samantha Anderson, Olivia Pacheco, Rafiell Windham, Tyler Windham, Chase Windham, Jolaina Gonzalez and Anthony Jacob Pacheco. Her sister Tammy Taylor. Her stepson Mel Anderson (Maribeth Anderson) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held at Malec & Sons Funeral Home, 6000 N. Milwaukee Avenue Chicago, IL 60646,Wednesday July 22, 2020 4pm-8pm. Funeral Service Thursday July 23, 2020 at St. John Brebeuf Catholic Church 10am followed by a graveside service at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles, IL. Memorials can be made in honor of Elaine to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Malec & Sons Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Malec & Sons Funeral Home
JUL
23
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. John Brebeuf Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Malec & Sons Funeral Home
6000 North Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
7737744100
