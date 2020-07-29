1/
Elaine Kupfer
Kupfer, Elaine

Elaine Kupfer nee Marcus, age 79. Beloved wife of the late Harvey N. Kupfer. Loving mother of Marla (Bradley) Grabell, Joseph (Julie Smith) Kupfer, Michael (Christine) Kupfer and former mother-in-law of Roxanne Kupfer. Proud nana of Zachary Kupfer, Brooke (Steven) Murovannyy, Jaime Grabell, Paige Kupfer, Max Kupfer, Benjamin Kupfer and Alexander Kupfer. Dear sister of the late Morris Marcus. She was a friend of many. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Congregation B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim, 1201 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL 60015, www.bjbe.org. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com




Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
