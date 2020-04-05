Home

Elaine Juskie


1938 - 2020
Elaine Juskie Obituary
Juskie, Elaine Elaine Juskie, 82, of Tinley Park, passed away on March 29, 2020. She is survived by her loving family, children; Karen (Ken) Stebbins of WI, Ken (Vicki) Juskie of Frankfort, John Juskie of VA, David (Kathleen) Juskie of Elmhurst; grandchildren, Michael (Jessica) McDougal, Zachary (Hayley) McDougal, Matthew, Angela, MacCauley, Ryan Juskie, Tatum, Jake, Morgan Juskie, Madeline, Thomas Juskie; great-grandchildren, Henry, Mable and Frank McDougal; sister, Carol Good and sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy (late Bernard) Juskie. Elaine had worked as a transcriptionist for Little Company of Mary Hosp. and Palos Hosp. She volunteered for Together We Cope, was a member of the Tinley Park Garden Club and Jokers Wild Card Club. She was an avid reader, never missed Jeopardy and enjoyed Words with Friends and Scrabble. Memorial Donations requested to P.A.W.S. of Tinley Park., pawstinleypark.org. For info or to sign guestbook please visit heartlandmemorial.com or call 708-444-2266.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 5, 2020
