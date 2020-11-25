1/
Elaine Joann Rice
Rice , Elaine Joann

Elaine Joann Rice, nee Hanna, age 90; beloved wife of the late Edward R. Rice; loving mother of Michael (Ellen) Rice, Mary (Daniel) Flynn and the late Karen (David and Debbie) Osterman; loving grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 19; dear sister of John W. (Lola) Hanna; fond aunt of 5. Private family Visitation Saturday at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden Ave.) Downers Grove. Funeral Mass to follow, family and friends to meet at 10:45 AM at St. Mary of Gostyn Church, 445 Prairie Ave., Downers Grove, for a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org are appreciated.

www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com or 630/968-1000

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
NOV
28
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary of Gostyn Church
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
