Rice , Elaine Joann
Elaine Joann Rice, nee Hanna, age 90; beloved wife of the late Edward R. Rice; loving mother of Michael (Ellen) Rice, Mary (Daniel) Flynn and the late Karen (David and Debbie) Osterman; loving grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 19; dear sister of John W. (Lola) Hanna; fond aunt of 5. Private family Visitation Saturday at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden Ave.) Downers Grove. Funeral Mass to follow, family and friends to meet at 10:45 AM at St. Mary of Gostyn Church, 445 Prairie Ave., Downers Grove, for a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
