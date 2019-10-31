|
|
Hoyt, Elaine Anne 77, of The LaGrange Highlands. Proud Navy Veteran and member of the Robert E. Coulter American Legion Post #1941 and the American Legion Auxiliary. Beloved wife of the late Jack; loving mother of Jack "Matt" and Charles; devoted sister of Karen Anderson, Joanne (late Tom) Froggatt and Joe (Deanna) Tomek; dear aunt and great-aunt of many. Visitation 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Will lie in state from 9:30 a.m. until Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church, 212 S. Nolton Ave., Willow Springs, IL 60480. Interment Lyonsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Grace Lutheran Church (address above) appreciated. Funeral home phone 708-352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 31, 2019