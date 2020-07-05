Mathis, Elaine H. nee Heuel; beloved wife of the late Robert M.; loving mother of Karen (John) Wisinski, Nancy (the late Patrick) McCoy and the late Richard D.; dear grandmother of Tracy Berman, Christine (Brian) Borgersen and the late John McCoy; great-grandmother of Nicole and Allison McCoy and Gianna and Alexis Berman; great-great grandmother of Tegan. Visitation, Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. Funeral Service Wednesday, 10 a.m. at Kolbus-May Funeral Home 6857 W. Higgins Ave., Chicago. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Arlington Heights, IL. Please omit flowers. For information 773-774-3232 or www.kolbusmayfh.com
