|
|
Nolan, Eileen P. Age 67, of Romeoville, IL, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael R. Nolan; loving mother of Heather (Charles Hubner) Nolan; devoted grandmother of James Hubner; fond sister of Margaret (Sal) Cortesi, Michael Dever and the late William "Bill" Dever and the late John "Jack" Dever; cherished cousin of Kathy (William) Rivera and Jean Glombicki; many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. 9:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel, 606 Townhall Dr., Romeoville, IL, funeral service Wednesday, October 30, 2019 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 28, 2019