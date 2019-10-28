Home

Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
815-886-2323
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
View Map
Nolan, Eileen P. Age 67, of Romeoville, IL, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael R. Nolan; loving mother of Heather (Charles Hubner) Nolan; devoted grandmother of James Hubner; fond sister of Margaret (Sal) Cortesi, Michael Dever and the late William "Bill" Dever and the late John "Jack" Dever; cherished cousin of Kathy (William) Rivera and Jean Glombicki; many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. 9:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel, 606 Townhall Dr., Romeoville, IL, funeral service Wednesday, October 30, 2019 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 28, 2019
