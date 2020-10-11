Galligan, Eileen M.
Eileen M. Galligan, a 48-year resident of South Holland, late of Addison, IL, passed with grace and peace on October 4, 2020. She grew up in the South Shore neighborhood of Chicago, and was the dear daughter of the late Stanley and Anne Mitchell. Preceded in death by infant sister Irina. Loving sister of the late Maurice and Vincent Mitchell. Beloved mother to James (Sharon), Philip (Nancy), and Eileen (Michael) Skalski. Adored grandmother of Erin, Michael, Jennifer, Anne, Seth, Riley, Payton, and proud great-grandmother of 10. She married James, her WWII soldier, and they enjoyed 64 loving years together before he passed in 2010. Visitation is Saturday October 17, 11:00 AM; Funeral mass at noon. St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 551 N. Rush St., Itasca, IL
