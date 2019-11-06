|
|
Henry, Eileen T. (nee Flanigan), beloved wife John "Jack"; devoted mother of Jack and Jennifer (Dave) Nemanius; loving daughter of the late Thomas (Ray) and Mary Flanigan; loving sister of Edward, Jack (Vicki), the late Mary Lou (James) Bowen, the late William and the late Carol Ann; dear aunt to Carol Ann (Boger) Falk, James (Ryann) Bowen, Kathleen (Tim) Davies, Melissa (Brian) Zofkie, Mary Kay (Kevin) Ambrose, Patricia (Mike) Dahl, Edward and Patrick (Emily) Flanigan; a special great-aunt to Jimmy, Ray Ray, Jen Jen, Charlee, Casey Rae, Emma, Jack, Cara, Nora, Abby, Madison and McKayla, Ava and Claire; proud grandmother to her "Bomb Diggity" Mary Casey Nemanius; and a cherished friend to many. Family and friends are asked to gather on Friday, November 8th, for a visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 4522 S. Wallace. Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Gabriel School. All arrangements and services provided by John J. Minich, Funeral Director 773-582-6294
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 6, 2019