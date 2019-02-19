|
|
Cherney, Eileen (nee Jordan) Beloved wife of the late Richard Cherney; cherished mother of Sheila (John) Bauer, Mary Ellen McGrath, and Lisa Cherney; devoted grandma of Peter (Emily) Bauer, Jack Bauer, Mary Kate Bauer, Maeve Bauer, and Julia and Madeleine McGrath; special grandma to Liam Bauer; dear sister to Dorothy (Louis) Pauly, Mary (the late John) Jordan, and the late Sister Mary Catherine Jordan; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews; proud and dedicated loyal employee and retired Vice President of Marquette National Bank. Visitation, Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral, Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge to St. Linus Church, 10300 S. Lawler Ave., Oak Lawn. Mass, 9:30 a.m. Interment, St. Mary Cemetery. For funeral info: (708) 422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 19, 2019