McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
(708) 687-2990
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
Eileen Brown Obituary
Brown, Eileen M. (nee Cole) Age 57. Devoted wife of Thomas; loving mother of Jessica and Elizabeth; beloved daughter of Rita Cole and the late Norman; dear sister of William, Robert, John (Judith), Patricia (Charles) Acosta, Joan (David) Giles, Diane, and Michael (Katie); loving niece of John (Patricia) Seniw and Sue Klaus; cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Eileen graduated with a B.A. in Business Studies from Governors State University and attended Lewis University. She assisted with Victor J. Andrew High School Arts and Crafts shows to support the V.J.A. Music Department and was an enthusiastic Chicago Cubs fan. Visitation Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Forest, where the Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Eileen's name may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, www.pancan.org. For information: (708) 687-2990.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 25, 2019
