Seltzer, Edythe Edythe Seltzer, Age 96. Beloved wife of Saul for 75 years. Loving mother of Julie Seltzer and David Seltzer. Proud grandmother of Gabriella, Ryan, and Tess. Service Friday 11AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Waldheim. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019