Edythe Freeman
Freeman, Edythe

Edythe Freeman (nee Skora), 73. Beloved wife of the late Earl Freeman. Loving sister of the late Alan (Joyce Ann Harris) Skora, the late Warren (Eileen) Skora, the late Cheryl Skora, and Cynthia (Steve) Fine. Cherished daughter of the late Adeline and the late Al Skora. Mother of Adam Freeman. Aunt of Ariah, Keane, and Chelsea and their children. She will be remembered and missed by many friends. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment at Waldheim service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made Congregation Ezras Israel 7001 North California Ave, Chicago, IL 60645, www.ezrasisrael.com or your favorite charity. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com




Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
November 11, 2020
I am sorry for the loss of your loved one, Edythe. May the God of peace and comfort be with the family doing this most difficult time.
