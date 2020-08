Brewer, Edythe Mathis was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee May 5, 1933 to her late mother, Dorthea Scruggs, and late father Charles B. Mathis. She's survived by two sons Charles and Jory Eberhart of Chicago, Illinois, one brother Charles B. Mathis Jr., wife Percy, and niece Kara Mathis of Jamaica Plain, MA. She's survived by several cousins. She attended Tennessee State University of Nashville, Tennessee and was employed at Southwest Airlines in Chicago. She died on Monday, June 22nd, 2020.