A.A. Rayner & Sons Modern Funeral Service - Chicago
318 East 71st Street
Chicago, IL 60619
(773) 846-6133
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
A.A. Rayner & Sons Modern Funeral Service - Chicago
318 East 71st Street
Chicago, IL 60619
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Columbanus Catholic Church
331 E. 71st.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Columbanus Catholic Church
331 E. 71st.
View Map
Edwina Smith Obituary
Smith, Edwina M. Age 89, of Chicago, IL peacefully passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Sheila A. Smith, her sister, Dr. Lois M. Gueno, her brother, Irvin M. Johnson, and host of nieces, nepwhews, and other family members, coworkers and friends. Viewing will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at AA Rayner Funeral Home, at 318 East 71st. on Friday December 27, at 10:00 a.m, Visitation will be held at St. Columbanus Catholic Church at 331 E. 71st. followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Intement will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, at 6001 West 111th Street, Alsip, Illinois.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 26, 2019
