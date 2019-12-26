|
Smith, Edwina M. Age 89, of Chicago, IL peacefully passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Sheila A. Smith, her sister, Dr. Lois M. Gueno, her brother, Irvin M. Johnson, and host of nieces, nepwhews, and other family members, coworkers and friends. Viewing will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at AA Rayner Funeral Home, at 318 East 71st. on Friday December 27, at 10:00 a.m, Visitation will be held at St. Columbanus Catholic Church at 331 E. 71st. followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Intement will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, at 6001 West 111th Street, Alsip, Illinois.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 26, 2019