A.A. Rayner & Sons Modern Funeral Service - Chicago
318 East 71st Street
Chicago, IL 60619
(773) 846-6133
Wake
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
5472 S. Kimbark Ave.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
5472 S. Kimbark Ave.
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Casimir Cemetery
4401 W. 111th Street
View Map
Edward Wong Jr. Obituary
Wong, Mr. Edward J., Jr. Age 76, of Chicago, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019, at the University of Chicago Hospital. He was a partner with the law firm of Sachnoff, Schragger, Jones, Weaver and Rubenstein, Ltd. for over 26 years. Beloved husband of Marie Bijou; loving father of Michelle and Edward (Yuki); proud grandfather of Mariama; beloved brother of Jeneice (Harold); along with relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 5472 S. Kimbark Ave. 10:00 a.m. Wake and 11:30 a.m. Funeral Mass, Interment immediately following to St. Casimir Cemetery, 4401 W. 111th St. Arrangements entrusted to A.A. Rayner & Sons, 318 E. 71st St., Chicago, IL. For further information, 773-846-6133.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 12, 2019
