Wong, Mr. Edward J., Jr. Age 76, of Chicago, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019, at the University of Chicago Hospital. He was a partner with the law firm of Sachnoff, Schragger, Jones, Weaver and Rubenstein, Ltd. for over 26 years. Beloved husband of Marie Bijou; loving father of Michelle and Edward (Yuki); proud grandfather of Mariama; beloved brother of Jeneice (Harold); along with relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 5472 S. Kimbark Ave. 10:00 a.m. Wake and 11:30 a.m. Funeral Mass, Interment immediately following to St. Casimir Cemetery, 4401 W. 111th St. Arrangements entrusted to A.A. Rayner & Sons, 318 E. 71st St., Chicago, IL. For further information, 773-846-6133.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 12, 2019