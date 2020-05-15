Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Edward's life story with friends and family

Share Edward's life story with friends and family



Trandel, Edward V. Devoted husband of Barbara Orchowski Trandel, nee Klawitter. Loving father of Kimberly (James) Lane and Victoria (Duane) Johnson. Dear stepfather of Laura (Gilbert) Escobar, Linda (Raymond CPD) Allen. Proud grandpa of three, great-grandpa of one, and step-grandpa of five. Beloved brother-in-law of Frank (late Carol) Klawitter, Thomas (Arlene) Klawitter, and the late Elaine (late Karl) Neumuller. Dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many. All Funeral Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, Chicago Ridge. For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com . Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store