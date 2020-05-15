Edward V. Trandel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Trandel, Edward V. Devoted husband of Barbara Orchowski Trandel, nee Klawitter. Loving father of Kimberly (James) Lane and Victoria (Duane) Johnson. Dear stepfather of Laura (Gilbert) Escobar, Linda (Raymond CPD) Allen. Proud grandpa of three, great-grandpa of one, and step-grandpa of five. Beloved brother-in-law of Frank (late Carol) Klawitter, Thomas (Arlene) Klawitter, and the late Elaine (late Karl) Neumuller. Dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many. All Funeral Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, Chicago Ridge. For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved