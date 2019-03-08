Urbanski, Edward R. Age 84, of Waynesboro, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the Shenandoah House. Ed was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Frank and Margaret (nee Maloy) Urbanski on May 19, 1934. He married his wife, Sarah Jane Hatter, on November 18, 1972, in Chicago. He worked as a bus driver for the Chicago Transit Authority for over twenty -five years of service. Ed was a veteran of the United States Army, spending two years in Germany where he worked in telecommunications. An avid runner, he ran the Chicago Marathon twice and was a devoted baseball fan. In 1982, he took first place in the C.T.A Bus Rodeo, representing the Archer Garage. In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by three siblings, Frank Urbanski, Bill Urbanski, and Anna Gladkowski. Ed is survived by his wife, Sarah Jane; his children, Joe Urbanski, Richard Urbanski, Susan Urbanski, Kenneth (Renee) Urbanski, and Kristin (Brian) Gembara; sister, Kathleen Voutsinas; brother, Byron Etapa; grandchildren, Cassie, Eric, Monica, Adam, Sarah Jane, Benjamin, Lindsey, and Alex; nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes with Allen Close officiating. Burial will follow in Rockfish Valley Baptist Church Cemetery with military rites. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019, at the funeral home. Active Pallbearers will be Eric Urbanski, Joshua Hatter, Danny Ellis, Danny Boy Ellis, Frankie Lowery, and Wilford "Bubba" Hatter. Honorary Pallbearers will be Virginia Hatter, Cassie Urbanski, Kim Hatter Ellis, and Sarah Jane Gembara. Memorial contributions may be given to the Shenandoah House, 111 North Campus Dr., Fishersville, Virginia 22939. The family of Ed wish to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at the Shenandoah House and Andy Starr, M.D. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary