Szczypka, Edward F. Age 88, entered into eternal life onMarch 31, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his family, after a long illness. Edward was the beloved husband of Evelyn (nee Para); father of Carol (Tom), Rachael, Rene (Jim), and Glen (Anne); and cherished son to the late Michael and Mary Szczypka. Edward had many cultural interests in his lifetime. He pursued them with his grandchildren.They were always a part of his life and he was proud of their accomplishments. Cherished grandfather of Morgan, Bryce, Keagan, Holden, and Lincoln. He was a 1950 graduate of Lewis University in Aviation Maintenance Engineering, a Veteran of the United States Army of the Korean War, and a lifetime member of the Polish Legion of American Veterans. Visitation will beThursday, April 4, 2019, from 10:00 a.m., until the time of his Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., at St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church, 8200 S. Kostner, Chicago, IL 60652. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to lakecatherine.org. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary