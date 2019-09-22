Home

Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
8999 South Archer Avenue
Willow Springs, IL 60480
(708) 839-8999
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
8999 South Archer Avenue
Willow Springs, IL 60480
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
8:30 AM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
8999 South Archer Avenue
Willow Springs, IL 60480
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Church of St. Francis of Assisi
Orland Park, IL
Siwek, Edward J. United States Marine Corps. Vietnam Veteran. Retired after 33 years as an Area 2 detective with the Chicago Police Department and 6 years with the FBI. Loving father of Edward J. (Colleen), Daniel (Katie) and Nicholas Siwek; cherished grandfather of Emily, Caylee and Emma; devoted son of the late Anna (nee Shrall) and the late Jacob Siwek; fond brother of John (Joanne) Siwek, the late Fran (late Stas) Kolodzinski and the late Lucille (late Robert) Trunko; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, September 23, 2019, 2:00-8:00 p.m. at ZARZYCKI MANOR CHAPELS, LTD., 8999 S. Archer Avenue, Willow Springs. Funeral Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. from the funeral home to The Church of St. Francis of Assisi, Orland Park. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. (708) 839-8999 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 22, 2019
