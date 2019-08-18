Home

Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
9:15 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bede the Venerable Church
Edward Sanders Obituary
Sanders, Edward E. Beloved husband of Eileen M. (nee Fitzpatrick); loving father of Cindy Sanders and Pam (Gene) Diaz; dearest grandfather of Josh, Nik and Alex; dear brother of Charles (Kathy) and the late Howard, Shirley Holmes, Marilyn Pfersdorf and Joyce Kelly; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Road (5500W), Burbank IL 60459 to St. Bede the Venerable Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral info (708) 636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 18, 2019
