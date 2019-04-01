|
Rydwelski, Edward K. Age 86, Veteran Korean War, Army. Loving husband of the late Margaret A. (nee Krause); beloved father of Carol A. (Laurence, Sr.) Barajaz and the late Edward K. (Jennifer); cherished grandfather of Lisa (Michael), Laurence, Jr. (Elizabeth), Luke, Laura, Charlie, and Henry; dear great-grandfather of Avery and Mackenzie; son of the late Bruno and Mary Rydwelski; brother of the late Marie Rydwelski. Lying-in-state Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 5259 S. Major, Chicago. Visitation Tuesday 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Parkside Chapels & Cremation Services, 5948 Archer Ave. (2 blocks West of Central Ave. at Major), Chicago. Interment Concordia Cemetery. Info, 773-767-9788. Online tributes www.parksidechapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 1, 2019