Parkside Chapels
5948 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 767-9788
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lying in State
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
5259 S. Major
Chicago, IL
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
5259 S. Major
Chicago, IL
Edward Rydwelski Obituary
Rydwelski, Edward K. Age 86, Veteran Korean War, Army. Loving husband of the late Margaret A. (nee Krause); beloved father of Carol A. (Laurence, Sr.) Barajaz and the late Edward K. (Jennifer); cherished grandfather of Lisa (Michael), Laurence, Jr. (Elizabeth), Luke, Laura, Charlie, and Henry; dear great-grandfather of Avery and Mackenzie; son of the late Bruno and Mary Rydwelski; brother of the late Marie Rydwelski. Lying-in-state Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 5259 S. Major, Chicago. Visitation Tuesday 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Parkside Chapels & Cremation Services, 5948 Archer Ave. (2 blocks West of Central Ave. at Major), Chicago. Interment Concordia Cemetery. Info, 773-767-9788. Online tributes www.parksidechapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 1, 2019
