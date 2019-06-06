|
Roseborough, Edward Age 90, passed away June 1, 2019. Born in Harvey, IL, where he was a resident of 90 years. He is survived by his wife, Grace, of 46 years; his daughters, Catherine Harris (Dana) and Vanessa Jones (Tim); sons, Warren Roseborough (Cathy) and Darrell Roseborough (Gwen), and William Harper; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. There will be a visitation at W.W. Holt Funeral Home, 175 West 159th St., Harvey, IL 60426, on Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., CST. Funeral Services will be held June 14, 2019, at Christ First Baptist Church, 14441 Loomis Ave., Harvey, IL 60426. Wake at 10:00 a.m., CST. Funeral at 11:00 a.m., CST. Burial will be immediately following at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Rd., Elwood, IL 60421. Condolences can be sent to www.wwholtfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 6, 2019