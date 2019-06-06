Home

W W Holt Funeral Home
175 W 159Th St
Harvey, IL 60426
(708) 331-0310
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
W W Holt Funeral Home
175 W 159Th St
Harvey, IL 60426
Wake
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ First Baptist Church
14441 Loomis Ave
Harvey, IL
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ First Baptist Church
14441 Loomis Ave
Harvey, IL
Burial
Following Services
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
20953 W. Hoff Road
Elwood, IL
Edward Roseborough Obituary
Roseborough, Edward Age 90, passed away June 1, 2019. Born in Harvey, IL, where he was a resident of 90 years. He is survived by his wife, Grace, of 46 years; his daughters, Catherine Harris (Dana) and Vanessa Jones (Tim); sons, Warren Roseborough (Cathy) and Darrell Roseborough (Gwen), and William Harper; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. There will be a visitation at W.W. Holt Funeral Home, 175 West 159th St., Harvey, IL 60426, on Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., CST. Funeral Services will be held June 14, 2019, at Christ First Baptist Church, 14441 Loomis Ave., Harvey, IL 60426. Wake at 10:00 a.m., CST. Funeral at 11:00 a.m., CST. Burial will be immediately following at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Rd., Elwood, IL 60421. Condolences can be sent to www.wwholtfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 6, 2019
