McEwen, Jr., Edward R.
September 14, 1940 - June 12, 2020
Edward McEwen was born on the West Side of Chicago to Edward R. McEwen, Sr. and Julia B. McEwen. He would be the 1st of six children. Edward graduated from Farragut High School and was drafted into the Army in 1965. While in the Vietnam War Edward was trained and worked as an Aircraft and Helicopter Mechanic. Upon returning from the war and being honorably discharged from the Army Edward married his love Diane Mosely. Diane and Edward proceeded to have two children and raised them and his stepson together. Edward blessed many people with his presence in the jobs he held, but mostly while he was a Chicago Police Officer for 35 years retiring from the 1st district. Edward was an avid photographer and loved to spend time traveling with his wife and family. Edward and Diane were married for 53 years and resided on the South Side of Chicago, frequently traveling. Edward lost the love of his life, friend, partner and mother of his children Diane on June 5th 2020 seven days prior to his homegoing. Edward leaves behind one daughter, Sheryl McEwen and two sons, Edward R. McEwen III and Robert T. Waters. Edward leaves behind brothers, sisters, grand and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and friends whose memory of him will be cherished and reminisced forever. Edwards' strong admirable presence and unwavering strength was felt and is known with everyone he knew, it will resonate and be cherished forever. We take comfort in knowing that he and his wife are together forever in love.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 28, 2020.