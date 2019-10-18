|
|
Porento, Edward J. Of Glenview, passed away October 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Bernice Porento for 57 years; loving father of Marion, Edward Jr. (Margo), Gary (Rose), and Robert; grandfather of four and great-grandfather of four. Edward was the founder and president of Best Cutting Die Company for 53 years. A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Rd., Highland Park, IL. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Holy Cross Church, 724 Elder Lane, Deerfield, IL 60015. Interment Maryhill Cemetery, Niles, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. For info or directions, please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 18, 2019