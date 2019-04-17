Home

Edward Pindara Obituary
Pindara, Edward "Butch" M., Jr. Age 86, of Chicago, IL, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019. He is survived by his children, Michael (Cynthia) Pindara, Tina Marie Pindara and Todd Pindara; grandchildren, Carissa, Nicholas and Susan; great-grandchildren, Cameron and Rhiannon; sister, Rita Bryczy; and many nieces and nephews. Butch was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Joann Pindara; sister, Alvina Brownley; and parents, Edward and Lucille Pindara, Sr. Butch retired from U.S. Steel after 42 years, at the age of 62. He was a loyal and proud member of USW Local 1044. Butch was a "Bushwalker" from South Chicago and was always out helping neighbors. He loved to travel, especially to the casinos. He served as a waiter, caddy and life guard in his youth at South Shore C.C. Butch was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and he will be dearly missed. As per Butch's wishes, services and interment are private. www.kishfuneralhome.net.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 17, 2019
