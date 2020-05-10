Edward Passarelli
Passarelli, Edward WWII Veteran from 1943-1945, earned a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. Beloved husband of the late Victoria (nee Bilotta); loving father of Angie (Jimmy), Frank, and Michael Passarelli; beloved son of the late Rosario and Angelina Passarelli; loving papa of Anthony, Renee (Vince) Rotella, and Amanda; cherished great grandfather of Elena; dear brother the late Frank (Josephine), the late Carmella (the late Curt) Beckett, Rosario (the late Gerri), the late Sam, the late Silvio (the late Bernie), the late Jim (Antoinette), and Michael (the late Joann) Passarelli; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; father in law and best friend to Gabby. Lifelong Cubs fan and longtime coach of his beloved Red Sox. Oldest member of the Old Neighborhood Italian American Club. Services Private and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted by Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Memorial Mass
Funeral services provided by
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 225-8500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
my condolences Frank & Mike to you and your family
Michael Bischoff
Friend
May 10, 2020
Angie, Frankie, and Michael, I am so sorry to hear that your father passed away. The many years I worked with Ed at RC were filled with laughter and many conversations about our families. He truly was a very gentle and kind man. May you and your family have warm memories of all the good things you did together. Sincerely, Pat Fitzgerald
HELEN FITZGERALD
Coworker
May 10, 2020
Michael So very sorry to hear of the passing of your brother..May in rest in peace..God bless his soul..
Frank Trovato
Friend
May 9, 2020
Angie I am so sorry for your loss. Sending prayers to you and your family
Rainney Serrano
Friend
May 8, 2020
Angie, Frank and Mike we are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Love, Terri and Michael Botica
May 8, 2020
Frank, Michael and Angie, Our sincere condolences! Your father was a wonderful person. Our heart and prayers go out to you! Love Jimmy and Jeanette Bertucci
Jeanette Bertucci
Friend
May 8, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Your Dad was best friends with my Dad. I can remember him from my youngest memories. I never knew he was a decorated veteran but I'm not surprised. He was soft spoken and a gentle soul. I saw him some years back at St. Lucy's. He didn't recognize me with my grey hair. When I told him my name he grabbed me and gave me a hug. I'll never forget how good he made me feel. May he rest in peace.
John Bellavia
Friend
May 8, 2020
To the Passarelli family on the loss of your dad and Papa Mike losing a brother we are so sorry! A wonderful man who was kind and smile always. In our prayers
The Gurgone Family from Parnell Ave
Maryjo Gurgone
Friend
May 8, 2020
Angie, Frank and Michael we are so sorry to hear of your dad's passing. He was a great guy. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Pat Feeny
Friend
May 8, 2020
Angie, Frank and Michael so very sorry to hear about your Dad. My prayers and condolences to you and the family.
ROSE SCALFARO
Friend
May 8, 2020
Angie, Frank and Michael so very sorry to hear about your Dad. My prayers and condolences to you and the family.
Diane Lopez
Friend
May 8, 2020
Sorry for your loss( Great man)
Dorothy, David Gillespie
Neighbor
May 8, 2020
Dear Frank , we are all so sorry for your loss . He was a great hero , Father , grandfather , Uncle and friend . You and your family have been with his side every day . He will never forget that and he will be with you always and forever . 95 years. What a beautiful legacy he leaves you all.We are very sorry for your loss . We only have one Father; he was so fortunate to have you and your siblings . Taking care of him every day. He will always and forever know this . What a beautiful family .
May 8, 2020
Angie, Frankie& Michael I am so sorry for the loss of your Father. May he Rest In Peace. What a wonderful man he will be missed. Love Bernadette Di Caro
Bernadette Caro
Friend
May 8, 2020
Our deepest sympathy. May Ed rest in peace.
Tom and Rosemarie Liberti
May 8, 2020
Praying for your family at this most difficult time
Mr and Mrs Paul Mostacchio
Friend
May 8, 2020
Very sorry ! Loss of Great Guy ....
Paul Bertucci
Friend
May 8, 2020
Angie , Frankie , Michael my condolences to you and your family . May Mr Passarelli R.I.P. .
Paul Di Caro
Friend
May 8, 2020
Such a kind man....so sorry to hear about his passing. Frankie, Angie and Michael, please know we are keeping you all in our prayers....
Jodi Cuchetto Stout
Friend
May 7, 2020
Angie, Michael and Frankie,,Im so sorry for your loss. Your dad was one of the best!, what a joy it was taking to him. Always so sweet. You are all in my prayers. May he Rest In Peace. Judy Lazzaro Osuna
Judy Osuna
Friend
May 7, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful man. We will love you and miss you always. Deepest condolences to the family. Love you always Papa Eddie❤ RIP
Ginger Passarelli
Family
