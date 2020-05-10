Passarelli, Edward WWII Veteran from 1943-1945, earned a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. Beloved husband of the late Victoria (nee Bilotta); loving father of Angie (Jimmy), Frank, and Michael Passarelli; beloved son of the late Rosario and Angelina Passarelli; loving papa of Anthony, Renee (Vince) Rotella, and Amanda; cherished great grandfather of Elena; dear brother the late Frank (Josephine), the late Carmella (the late Curt) Beckett, Rosario (the late Gerri), the late Sam, the late Silvio (the late Bernie), the late Jim (Antoinette), and Michael (the late Joann) Passarelli; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; father in law and best friend to Gabby. Lifelong Cubs fan and longtime coach of his beloved Red Sox. Oldest member of the Old Neighborhood Italian American Club. Services Private and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted by Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 10, 2020.