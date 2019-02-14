Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Parkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Parkinson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward Parkinson Obituary
Parkinson, Edward Martin Age 63, passed away onFebruary 8, 2019. Beloved father of Mark and McLaine Parkinson; step-father of McKenna (Jeff) Poulos, Michael (Kate) MacIntosh, and Matthew (Sarah) MacIntosh; loving son of Julia M. (nee Hanna) and the late William Parkinson; dear brother of William (Beverly) Parkinson, Christie (Rick) Stochl, and Michele Brashears; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Please see Cumberlandchapels.com for funeral information.708-456-8300.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.