Parkinson, Edward Martin Age 63, passed away onFebruary 8, 2019. Beloved father of Mark and McLaine Parkinson; step-father of McKenna (Jeff) Poulos, Michael (Kate) MacIntosh, and Matthew (Sarah) MacIntosh; loving son of Julia M. (nee Hanna) and the late William Parkinson; dear brother of William (Beverly) Parkinson, Christie (Rick) Stochl, and Michele Brashears; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Please see Cumberlandchapels.com for funeral information.708-456-8300.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 14, 2019