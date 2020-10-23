1/
Edward P. Bartczak
1927 - 2020
{ "" }
BARTCZAK, EDWARD P.

Edward P. Bartczak, beloved husband of the late Dorothy R. Bartczak (nee Okon); devoted son of the late Veronica (nee Wankowska) & the late Walter Bartczak; dearest brother of Regina Kopaczewski, late Joseph (late Marion), late Ernest (late Mary) & late John (late Dorothy); fond godfather of Walter Bartczak, Pamela (James) Cyze & the late Annette Gruzlewski; loving uncle & great uncle to many nieces & nephews. Visitation Sunday, October 25, 2020, 3-7 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 5088 S. Archer Avenue, corner of Keeler. Funeral Monday, October 26, 2020, 9 a.m. from the funeral home to the Church of St. Bruno. Mass 10 a.m. Online registration mandatory for the Mass is available on funeral home's website. Entombment Resurrection Garden Mausoleum. Mr. Bartczak was a former vice president of Let's Polka U.S.A. & a member of the Senior Polka Association North & South & the Midwest Polka Association. www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com or (773) 767.2166.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
OCT
26
Funeral
09:00 AM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
OCT
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Church of St. Bruno
Funeral services provided by
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
5088 South Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60632-4546
(773) 767-2166
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 22, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
October 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Zarzycki Family
