BARTCZAK, EDWARD P.
Edward P. Bartczak, beloved husband of the late Dorothy R. Bartczak (nee Okon); devoted son of the late Veronica (nee Wankowska) & the late Walter Bartczak; dearest brother of Regina Kopaczewski, late Joseph (late Marion), late Ernest (late Mary) & late John (late Dorothy); fond godfather of Walter Bartczak, Pamela (James) Cyze & the late Annette Gruzlewski; loving uncle & great uncle to many nieces & nephews. Visitation Sunday, October 25, 2020, 3-7 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 5088 S. Archer Avenue, corner of Keeler. Funeral Monday, October 26, 2020, 9 a.m. from the funeral home to the Church of St. Bruno. Mass 10 a.m. Online registration mandatory for the Mass is available on funeral home's website. Entombment Resurrection Garden Mausoleum. Mr. Bartczak was a former vice president of Let's Polka U.S.A. & a member of the Senior Polka Association North & South & the Midwest Polka Association. www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com
(773) 767.2166.
