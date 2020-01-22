Home

Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Visitation
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:30 AM
Prayer Service
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
More Obituaries for Edward Nowak
Edward Nowak

Edward Nowak Obituary
Nowak, Edward J. Age 98, proud veteran of WWII. Youngest son of the late Vincent and late Veronica Nowak. Devoted husband of 73 years to his loving wife, Alice (Krason); dedicated father to Gregg (Betty), Edward (Cyndie), Teresa Klimek-Downs, and the late Marian Pietruszka; loving grandfather to Monica, Elyse (Toby), Alexa (Zach), Rich, Russ (Carrie), Ron (Carrie); and great-grandfather of Corinne, Caitlynn, Ricky, Ella and Reid; cherished brother to all those who have passed before him, John (Antoinette), Walter (Stephanie), Stanley (Sis), Josephine, Sophie (Paul) Jachim, Mary (Michael) Lizik, Frank (Casimira), Helen (Walter) Sanicki, and Emily (Thomas) Suchocki; fond brother-in-law of Maryrose (late Anthony) Darmofal and the late Josephine (John) Filipiak, Casimira (Frank) Nowak, Thaddeus (Florence) Krason, Evelyn (Ignatius) Goetz, Chester (Ruby) Krason, John Krason, and Joseph Krason; beloved uncle and great-uncle to many. Retired after 43 years from Western Electric plant located in Cicero, IL. Respected musician within the Polka field throughout his life. Eddie will be missed for his performances on his concertina. Visitation is Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Avenue (55th Street just west of Harlem). Visitation Friday 8:30 a.m. until time of Prayers at 9:30 a.m. We will go in procession from the funeral home to St. Joseph Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Edward's family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. For information, 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
