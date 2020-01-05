|
Mozdzierz, Edward Age 91, died January 3, 2020. Husband of Theresa (Bagan); loving father of Diane (John) Papp, late David Mozdzierz, Kenny (Karen) Mozdzierz, Carol (Ken) Ramski; grandfather of Jeffrey, Nicole (Brian) Gibson, Derek, April (Dominic) Anzelone, Jake, Kristin, Karl; great-grandfather of David, Alice; son of the late Stanley and Mary Mozdzierz; brother of the late Joseph, late Frank, Victoria, Jean, late Julia, late Alfred, late Irene, and Walter; brother-in-law of Tim Bagan; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from Szykowny Funeral Home, Ltd., 4901 S. Archer Ave., Chicago, (one block east of Pulaski at Szykowny Blvd.) Jonathan F. Siedlecki, Director. Chapel Service 9:00 a.m. to St. Mary of Czestochowa, Mass 10:00 a.m. Internment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Monday, January 6, 2020, 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. For info call 773-735-7521 or visit www.szykowny.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 5, 2020