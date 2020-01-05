Home

Services
Szykowny Funeral Home
4901 South Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60632
(773) 735-7521
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Szykowny Funeral Home
4901 South Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60632
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
Szykowny Funeral Home
4901 South Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60632
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary of Czestochowa
Edward Mozdzierz Obituary
Mozdzierz, Edward Age 91, died January 3, 2020. Husband of Theresa (Bagan); loving father of Diane (John) Papp, late David Mozdzierz, Kenny (Karen) Mozdzierz, Carol (Ken) Ramski; grandfather of Jeffrey, Nicole (Brian) Gibson, Derek, April (Dominic) Anzelone, Jake, Kristin, Karl; great-grandfather of David, Alice; son of the late Stanley and Mary Mozdzierz; brother of the late Joseph, late Frank, Victoria, Jean, late Julia, late Alfred, late Irene, and Walter; brother-in-law of Tim Bagan; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from Szykowny Funeral Home, Ltd., 4901 S. Archer Ave., Chicago, (one block east of Pulaski at Szykowny Blvd.) Jonathan F. Siedlecki, Director. Chapel Service 9:00 a.m. to St. Mary of Czestochowa, Mass 10:00 a.m. Internment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Monday, January 6, 2020, 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. For info call 773-735-7521 or visit www.szykowny.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 5, 2020
