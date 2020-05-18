Burgh, Edward Michael Edward Michael Burgh, age 79. Beloved husband of the late Paula Sue Burgh, nee Cohn. Loving father of Andy (Ilana) Burgh and Eric (Naseem Rangwala) Burgh and stepfather of Gloria Bertram, Dorie Bertram, and Joseph (Sonya) Bertram. Dear grandfather of Yana and Gavriel Burgh, and Ziya and Cyra Rangwala, and step-grandfather of Joely and Kailey Bertram. Devoted son of the late Molly and Charles Burgh and cherished brother of Sheldon Burgh and the late Marshall Burgh. Ed held a BA and JD from the University of Chicago. He was an esteemed attorney and CPA who was often tapped as an expert witness for tax-related cases. He authored the State and Local Taxation of Insurance Companies, affectionately known as "The Burgh Book" by the hundreds of law firms, insurance company legal departments and states that used the book as a compass to navigate complex insurance tax laws. He founded the Insurance Tax Conference in 1972 as a way for insurance tax professionals to network and exchange ideas. The group has grown from 12 individuals meeting casually to an annual conference attended by hundreds. Ed was an adjunct professor at Loyola Marymount and Southwestern Law Schools. Ed was a loving husband, devoted family man, and loyal mentor and friend. Despite his busy schedule, he was always giving of his time, advice, and expertise. He and Paula enjoyed traveling the world and hosting parties, book club meetings, and dinners. Friends to many, they were loved for their kindness and opening their home during the holidays. He cherished spending time with his sons. He loved taking them to car races, camping and fishing. He was an avid boater and fisherman, sharing this passion with his sons on fishing trips to Hawaii, Alaska, Florida, and Wisconsin. Due to the pandemic, a private family service will be held Friday, May 22, 2020, at Noon CT. A virtual Shiva will follow from 3 pm to 5 pm. Please reach out to a family member for information on attending the funeral or Shiva virtually. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Valley Outreach Synagogue, 26668 Agoura Road, Calabasas, CA 91302. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 18, 2020.