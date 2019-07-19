|
Meilner, Edward S. Age 98, WWII U.S. Army Veteran, Purple Heart Recipient. Beloved husband for 67 years to the late Dorothy E. Meilner nee Jones, (2009); loving father of Diane (Joseph) McHale, Donna (Patrick) Cody, Nancy (the late Anthony) Konkol and the late Judy (Tony) Pendroy; cherished grandfather of seven; dearest great-grandfather of 11; dear brother of Ben Worden and the late Evelyn Baier, Virginia Murabito, Jane Stephans, Irwin Worden and James Worden; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. and Harlem), Orland Park, IL, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with a Funeral Service to follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment with Military Honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com. 708-532-5400.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 19, 2019