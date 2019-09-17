Home

Maher Funeral Home - Tinley Park
17101 71st Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 781-9212
More Obituaries for Edward Meany
Edward Meany Jr.

Edward Meany Jr.


1943 - 2019
Edward Meany Jr. Obituary
Meany Jr., Edward L. Age 75. Veteran U.S. Army. Retired CPD. Beloved husband of LaVerne Meany (nee Peters) for 48 years; loving father of late Brian Meany (1972-2013), Kristen (Sean) Conway and Matthew (Valerie) Meany. A special thank you and goodbye to all of my friends and neighbors. From the Mayor of the Block. Private family services. Arrangements entrusted to Maher Funeral Home. To view and sign the guest book, please visit www.maherfuneralservices.com. (708) 781-9212.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 17, 2019
