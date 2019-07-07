|
McNeill, Edward G. Age 75, of Chicago, passed away July 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Maureen; loving father of William (Renata); loyal brother of Daniel (Sandra) and Susan McNeill; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Ed was an avid car collector for decades and was in the retail meat business for over 40 years. Visitation Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. tp 8:00 p.m., at Lakeview Funeral Home, 1458 W. Belmont Ave. Funeral Mass Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Bonaventure Oratory, 1641 W. Diversey Pkwy., Chicago, IL 60614. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. Info: lakeviewfuneralhome.com (773) 472-6300.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 7, 2019