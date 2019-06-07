Home

Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
3227 Ridge Road
Lansing, IL 60438
708-474-0024
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Ghost Catholic Church
700 East 170 th Street
South Holland,, IL
Mann, Edward Stephen Dallas, TX, formerly of South Holland, IL and Hebron, KY. Edward Stephen Mann, age 53 of Dallas, TX, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away May 17, 2019. Edward is survived by his loving daughter, Kylie Allison Mann; mother, Alice Mann; brother, Jeffrey Alan Mann; and former wife, Sheri Turvey. Edward was preceded in death by his loving father, Edward Carl Mann; maternal grandparents, Henry and Marjorie Green; and paternal grandparents, Edward and Adele Maniszewski. A Memorial Service will be held for Edward on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 700 East 170th Street, South Holland, IL, with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Interment private. Edward had a long and successful career with Comair. He had a great passion and love for hockey; he enjoyed playing for many years. He was an avid Chicago Blackhawks, Chicago Bears and Chicago White Sox fan. He graduated from Mount Carmel High School and Parks College of St. Louis University. Edward's name was published in the Who's Who among students in American Universities and colleges. Edward was loved by many and he will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 7, 2019
