Kane, Edward M. Retired Sgt. C.P.D. Beloved husband of the late Maureen (nee Burke); loving father of Michael(Cook County Sheriff's Police Department)(Rose) (Cook County Sheriff's Department), Sean (Kerry), Patrick and Maureen (Chris) Merkel; proud and cherished grandfather of Sean and Pearse Kane and Meghan and John Merkel; fond brother of Thomas, Martin (Cheri) Kane and Mary (David) McAuslan; loving uncle of many. VisitationFriday, 2-9 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home, 3918 W. Irving Park Rd. FuneralSaturday, prayers at 10:30 a.m. followed by 11 a.m. Mass at St. Viator Church. Interment private. In lieuof flowers, donationsto the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, 1407 W. Washington Blvd., (312) 499-8899would be appreciated.Cooney info773-588-5850.www.cooneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 3, 2019