Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
773-588-5850
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Kane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward M. Kane

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward M. Kane Obituary
Kane, Edward M. Retired Sgt. C.P.D. Beloved husband of the late Maureen (nee Burke); loving father of Michael(Cook County Sheriff's Police Department)(Rose) (Cook County Sheriff's Department), Sean (Kerry), Patrick and Maureen (Chris) Merkel; proud and cherished grandfather of Sean and Pearse Kane and Meghan and John Merkel; fond brother of Thomas, Martin (Cheri) Kane and Mary (David) McAuslan; loving uncle of many. VisitationFriday, 2-9 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home, 3918 W. Irving Park Rd. FuneralSaturday, prayers at 10:30 a.m. followed by 11 a.m. Mass at St. Viator Church. Interment private. In lieuof flowers, donationsto the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, 1407 W. Washington Blvd., (312) 499-8899would be appreciated.Cooney info773-588-5850.www.cooneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now